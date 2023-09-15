Homework procrastination is something most children struggle with at some point. For others, it’s a consistent barrier to learning. It’s not surprising children struggle with this when they have so many distractions: after school clubs, sports, friends. Helping them overcome procrastination can be challenging and requires a combination of strategies that need to be individualized. Try these tips to put your student on the right path early this school year.

Create a schedule. Help your child choose when they will do their homework. Will it be right after they get home from school or after school activities? For most students, it helps to get homework completed as soon as they get home, still others need some downtime first. Help your child choose what works best for them. For busy children, this may mean sitting down with the calendar and choosing a time each day. Having a routine can make it easier to jump right in and tackle the homework.

Eliminate distractions. Have your child identify and eliminate distractions in their study environment, such as turning off notifications, putting their phone on silent, and finding a quiet place to work.

Break down large projects. For larger projects, guide your child in breaking them down into smaller steps and setting deadlines for each step. This prevents last-minute rushes and allows for better planning.

Start with the hardest task. Encourage your child to tackle the most challenging task first when their energy and focus are at their peak. This can also make the rest of the work seem easier in comparison. Think of how confident you feel after you’ve accomplished something difficult. Your child will feel the same way.

Reflect on procrastination triggers. Talk to your child about what holds them back from tackling their homework. Can you identify their triggers together? It could be stress, lack of interest, or fear of failure. Identifying these triggers can help them develop strategies to address them.

Encourage self-compassion. Remind your child that everyone faces challenges and setbacks. Encourage them to be kind to themselves if they slip up and procrastinate occasionally. Guilt and self-criticism can exacerbate the problem. Focus on the progress they’ve made and celebrate it.

Let your child work through these things and see what works best for them. Remember, they need to find the solution for it to work best. They may also go through some trial and error. One technique may work for some time and then, when their after-school schedule or workload changes, they may need to reassess. Above all, be supportive and have patience.

The author is the owner and executive director at Sylvan Learning of Albany and Clifton Park. For more information, visit SylvanLearning.com.