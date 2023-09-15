After the lazy days of summer, fall often arrives with packed schedules and everyone getting back on track, whether for work or school. Busy families may not have much time to spend in the kitchen these days, but they don’t need to devote hours to cooking. Even quick meals can serve up significant flavor.

In the time it takes to boil rice, this recipe for “Creamy Rice With Roasted Shrimp and Tomatoes,” courtesy of “Real Simple Dinner Tonight: Done” (Time Home Entertainment) from the editors of Real Simple, can be put on the table. Arborio rice makes this dish creamy, but if it’s unavailable, long-grain rice also can be used — just follow the package directions for cooking.