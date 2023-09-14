G-ds gift to mankind?!

It depends who you ask. Ask a 45-year- old woman, birthdays are not exciting to say the least. Ask a 5-year-old school child in kindergarten, birthdays are the most exciting day of the year. So what’s the deal with birthdays? What does Judaism have to say?

Well, my friends, we are about to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. Believe it or not, we are actually celebrating the world’s birthday. But it isn’t as simple as it sounds. In fact, the birthday of the world is not celebrated on the first day that G-d created it. The birthday of the world is celebrated on the sixth day of creation, the day that G-d created mankind.

The Chassidic Masters teach us the significance of celebrating the world’s birthday, not on the first day of creation, which would seem to be the most proper and fitting birthday for the world – but rather on the day of mankind’s creation. Even though the world is G-d’s garden, yet its purpose and mission are only fulfilled through mankind’s intervention of interacting and elevating the world.

On Rosh Hashanah we are actually celebrating not only creation of the world but a world with a purpose, a world with a mission, elevated by us humans. We elevate the world and make it a holier place through our good deeds, the mitzvahs.

So back to the birthday question, is it a happy day?

Well, if it just signifies another year, then we can debate it. But when a birthday is the day that G-d said “You matter”, the fact that you were created by G-d – then your birthday is your own personal Rosh Hashanah. It is when G-d says you make a difference that no one else can. There’s no one other for your job.

Like the saying goes, “G-d ain’t make no junk”. If you were created, there’s a purpose, one that not only do you fulfill, but that no one else can. Literally, you are G-d’s gift to mankind.

Birthdays are meant to be looked at as a day of reflecting on our mission & finding what we can do in our lives to make the world a better place. By fulfilling the mission that our souls came down from on high.

When seeing your birthday in this light, you may be turning 46, and you’re not getting younger or less wrinkled. However, it is the day to celebrate that you make a difference, you matter. And that is of intrinsic value, contingent on nothing.

But certainly it is a day to reveal those wonderful capabilities and talents, those G-d-given gifts and to celebrate that with others. Not only in personal contemplation but as an auspicious time to be shared with others too.

A HAKHEL – “GATHERING” – YEAR

Following the passing of his wife – in the year of Hakhel (“Gathering”, like this year 2023), 1988 – on the day marking her birthday, the Rebbe initiated “The Birthday Campaign” in the spirit of “making gatherings”. To mark one’s birthday is not only to reflect, but to share it with your sphere of influence, with friends and family. Celebrate together with great Kosher food & encourage each other to fulfill their unique mission. It brings awareness & pride to our Hebrew birthdays (there’s a date converter online for that at Chabad.org!), something not all of us may be familiar with.

Here are some customs that come along with celebrating Jewish birthdays:

Just like on Rosh Hashanah we have a new fruit,(“Shehechayanu”) now too we make a blessing on a fruit to remind ourselves, that we too are renewed. We add extra Torah study & extra charity (Tzedakah) helping others and prayer on that day. If possible, one tries to get called to the Torah before the birthday (there are many other wonderful traditions, see them on Chabad.org/birthday).

So.. Happy Birthday! Not only to you, but to the entire world! Not only on the world’s birthday, on Rosh Hashanah – but every person’s birthday is really a birthday to the world, because it’s:

A reminder of our connection to G-d and His love for us. G-d chose us to be His partners in creation and gave us a soul, a spark of His essence. Giving us free will and the ability to make the right choices. He wants us to use our gifts and talents to bring more light and goodness into the world.

A celebration of our individuality and uniqueness. No two people are exactly alike. We each have our own personality, strengths, weaknesses, interests and passions. We each have our own role and contribution to make in this world that no one else can replace or duplicate. We should appreciate ourselves and others for who we are and only what we can bring to the table.

An opportunity for growth and renewal. Just as G-d renews His creation every day, we too can renew ourselves every year. We can look back at our past achievements and failures and learn from them. We can look forward to our future goals and aspirations.

So Happy Birthday to You and to the Entire World!

You are, truly, G-d’s Gift to Mankind!

