DELMAR – The Bethlehem Police Department would like to alert the public to a scam involving individuals who are calling Bethlehem residents and who identify themselves as a Police Officer with the Town of Bethlehem Police Department.

The scammer will contact the resident by telephone and on the caller ID it will show the call is originating from the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973. If the resident answers, the caller will state that they are a Police Officer with the Town of Bethlehem Police Department and will try to get the resident to provide personal information by way of a fictitious story.

At this time, the Bethlehem Police Department have only one known incident regarding this type of scam. Anyone who has received a call of this nature is asked to call the Town of Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.