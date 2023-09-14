Get carded

September is National Library Card Sign Up Month. To celebrate, we are inviting you to choose a custom library card highlighting your favorite genre. Is it historical fiction or romance? Science fiction or fantasy? We know it’s hard to choose just one, but you can’t go wrong with any of the bold and colorful images created by digital artist Jessica C. from StudioPrintly. Visit www. to see what’s available.

All of our designs are printed upon request and use your existing library card number and account information. (Custom cards are only available to BCSD residents at this time.)

If you already have a Bethlehem Public Library card and want to update your card style, now is the time. Do you have friends who don’t have a library card? Invite them to sign up during September. From borrowing books, e-books, and museum passes to getting homework help, learning new skills or researching a new hobby, a library card helps you do more of what you enjoy. It’s the most valuable card in your wallet, and everyone should have one!

In a pickle

Doesn’t it seem like EVERYONE is talking about Pickleball these days? America’s fastest growing sport with the silly name is certainly enjoying its moment in the spotlight, but what makes it so popular? Part of the reason is the simplicity of rules, combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. It’s also a game that is appropriate for all ages and skill levels.

Ready to give it a try? We’ve recently added two Pickleball sets to our Library of Things so you can see what they hype is all about. Each set includes four wooden paddles and balls, as well as an instruction sheet and storage bag.

Want to read up on the sport before diving in? We’ve also got several titles to choose from that will serve as a proper Pickleball primer, including “Pickleball Fundamentals,” “Pickleball is Life,” “Pickleball for Dummies” and “Pickleball for All.”

Preserve your family footage

Do you have some great family footage languishing on Super 8 and 8mm film that you are no longer able to watch? Preserve those important archives and make old home movies new again when you borrow the Super 8 and 8mm film converter from our Library of Things collection. The standalone MovieMaker Pro, will transform your aging film into modern digital video that can be saved to an SD card up to 32GB in size. Visit our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org and search the catalog to borrow the MovieMaker Pro or place a hold.

Homework help online

Help your child start the school year off on the right foot. Cardholders have access to HelpNow by Brainfuse, a learning resource for all ages with personalized homework help in core subjects, as well as SAT preparation. Live one-on-one online tutoring is available for elementary, middle school, high school and college students.

Find HelpNow on the library’s Research page at bethlehempubliclibrary.org/

