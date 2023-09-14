Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale

Be sure to set aside some time to stop by and explore the Voorheesville FOL Annual Book Sale, Friday, Sept. 22-Sunday, Sept. 24. Sale hours will be Friday, noon to 7 pm., Saturday, 10am to 4pm, and Sunday, 11am to 3pm. There will be books for all ages, audiobooks, CD’s, DVD’s, puzzles, greeting cards, sheet music and more. Nothing is ever more than $1.00. Raffles and a bake sale will also be featured.

Author Visit with Tom Conwell

Join us at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27 as author Tom Conwell discusses his book, “The Night Visitants: A Ufologist, An Experiencer, and The Undefinable”. Meet the mild-mannered ufologist and pattern researcher as he talks about his quest to prove that extraterrestrials are already here. Books will be available for purchase, no registration is needed.

Save a Life

The library will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, October 4, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Your blood could save a life, maybe your own. To schedule an appointment please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.

Thursday Afternoon Movies

The Thursday Afternoon Movies have resumed after the summer hiatus. Join us at 1:00 p.m., Thursdays, for a classic movie and a relaxing afternoon at the library. Please check our online event calendar for the movie title and description. Snacks and drinks are always provided and registration is not required.

Nimblefingers

The Nimblefingers group meets every Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in the library community room to work on their handcrafts, visit with friends, have some yummy snacks, and just sit back and relax. They are always open for new visitors and make everyone feel welcome!

This story appeared on page 4 of the September 13, 2023 print edition of the Spotlight