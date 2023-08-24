Summer Reading wrap-up

Where did the summer go? One

minute we’re chilling out on the Green listening to some great music

by GB-Five at our Summer Reading

kick-off, and the next thing we

know, we’re near the end of August!

Just a reminder, our Summer Reading challenge wraps up Saturday, Aug. 26, so be sure to log

your books, complete challenge

activities and get raffle tickets by

then. Prizes can picked up until Sept. 8 and raffle prizes for the adult program will be drawn Monday, Aug. 28, with winners notified by e-mail. All of our great

Summer Reading prizes have been

generously provided by the Friends

of the Library. Visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org to

access your summer reading account.

As our All Together Now Summer Reading challenge draws to a close, we’ll be celebrating by transforming the library into an 18-hole miniature golf course Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Everyone is welcome, but please note that traditional library services will be limited during the event. Joining us at noon that day will be SouthPaw, the Valley Cats mascot. Face painting will be available from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Stick around and enjoy some ice cream at 3 p.m., courtesy

of the Friends and Stewarts Shops.

This free event is co-hosted by the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library.

Live tutoring with HelpNow

Help your child get ready for

the new school year with HelpNow

by Brainfuse, an easy and intuitive learning resource for all ages and

levels with personalized homework

help in core subjects (math, reading,

writing, science and social studies),

as well as SAT preparation.

There is a skill-building tool for

all types of learning styles – from flash-

cards to practice quizzes and videos.

Live one-on-one online tutoring is

available daily in math, science, writing

and other subjects for elementary, middle school, high school and college students. All Brainfuse tutors have at least a four- year degree and are background checked.

Find HelpNow is available to Bethlehem cardholders. Find it on the library’s Research webpage (www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org).

Stream the Great Courses

As the kids get ready to head back

to school, you can too! Check out

The Great Courses on Kanopy and

further your lifelong learning goals

with a robust selection of college-level video courses on a number of

topics including economics, fine arts, music, history, literature, philosophy, science, mathematics, social sciences, professional development and better living.

Use your Bethlehem library card to access the streaming video service. In addition to The Great Courses, Kanopy offers a catalog of more than 30,000 indie films, documentaries and hard-to-find foreign films. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Visit www.kanopy.com/bethpl to see what’s available.

Labor Day Weekend

Bethlehem Public Library will be closed Labor Day weekend Saturday-Monday, Sept. 2-4. Access the library catalog and other library services online anytime at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org