Expedition Celebration

Library lovers of all ages are

invited to join the UHLS Expedition

celebration at The Pruyn House Complex, 207 Old Niskayuna Rd., Latham. Whether you participated in

the Library Expedition or not, if you

love your library, please drop in between

4-7 p.m., Wednesday, September 13

for games, music, cider and donuts. Rain or shine, no registration needed.

Thursday Afternoon Movies

The Thursday Afternoon Movies will resume beginning at 1:30 pm, Thursday, September 7. Please check our online event calendar for the movie title and description. Snacks and drinks are always provided and registration is not required.

Voorheesville

History Walk

Take a trip down memory lane with local history guide Dennis Ulion at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, September 9. Learn about how Voorheesville became what it is today. You will want to wear comfortable clothing and shoes, as this walk is 2.2 miles and will take 2.5 hours. Subject to rain cancellation. Please register online.

Upcoming Book Talks

We’ll be discussing these books

in September: Fiction Book Discussion – “Animal Farm” by George Orwell 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6 and/or 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20; Nonfiction Book Discussion -”Lessons From the Edge: A Memoir” by Marie Yovanovich, 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 11; Cookbook Club – “The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100”, 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 5. All discussions will be held in the library community room, unless otherwise stated. Please register online each month for any of the book discussions. Limited copies of some titles are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive.

Summer Concert

Bring a blanket or some lawn chairs and join us for a free concert on the library lawn. The Kitty Rodeo band rounds up roots rock, country and blues with an emphasis on the female perspective. Join them at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, August 24.