BETHLEHEM – On August 3, the Bethlehem Police Department along with New York State Liquor Authority, conducted a compliance check for establishments that sell alcoholic beverages.

The detail checked 27 establishments within the Town of Bethlehem and two people were arrested for selling alcohol to a minor.

These establishments had employees that were found to be in compliance with the law:

Shoprite – 41 Vista Blvd, Speedway – 1358 New Scotland Rd, Wine and Spirits of Slingerlands – 1365 New Scotland Rd, Price Chopper – 1355 New Scotland Rd, Stewarts – 624 Delaware Ave, Valero – 594 Delaware Ave, Delmar Marketplace – 406 Kenwood Avenue, Delmar Wine and Liquor – 340 Delaware Ave, Stewarts – 309 Delaware Ave, Delmar Beverage – 242 Delaware Ave, Upstate Wine and Spirits – 180 Delaware Ave, Hannaford – 180 Delaware Ave,, Speedway/Exxon – 146 Delaware Ave, Cumberland Farms – 68 State Route 9W, Stewarts – 33 Frontage Rd, CVS – 416 State Route 9W, Mayones Wine and Liquor – 329 Glenmont Rd, Mobil – 415 State Route 9W and Price Chopper – 329 Glenmont Rd, The Wine Reserve – 388 Feura Bush Road, Cumberland Farms – 430 State Route 9W, Walmart – 311 State Route 9W, Van Allen Farms – State Route 9W, Selkirk Corner Market – 1250 State Route 9W and Stewarts – 1344 State Route 9W.

Two employees from the following establishments were not in compliance and charged with misdemeanor selling alcohol to a minor. They were given appearance tickets for Bethlehem Town Court.

Delaware Ave, Mobile – 317 Delaware Ave and CVS – 260 Delaware Ave – Delmar