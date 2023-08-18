Honey-Oat Pain de Mie

Instructions

1. Weigh your flour; or measure it by gently spooning it into

a cup, then sweeping off any excess. Combine all of the in-

gredients and mix until cohesive. Cover the bowl, and let the

dough rest for 20 minutes, to give the oats a chance to absorb

some of the liquid. Then knead — by hand, stand mixer, or bread machine — to make a smooth, soft, elastic dough.

2. Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl, or in an 8-cup measure (so you can track progress as it rises), and let it rise for 1 to 11⁄2 hours, until it’s risen noticeably. It won’t necessarily double in bulk.

3. Gently deflate the dough, and shape it into a 9-inch log. Place the log in a lightly greased 9-inch pain de mie (pullman) pan, pressing it gently to flatten.

4. Place the lid on the pan (or cover with plastic wrap, for a better view), and let the dough rise until it’s about 1 inch below the top of the pan/lid, 60 to 90 minutes. Towards the end of the rising time, preheat the oven to 350 F.

5. Remove the plastic (if you’ve used it), slide the pan’s lid completely closed, and bake the bread for 30 minutes.

6. Remove the lid, and bake for an additional 5 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers at least 190 F.

7. Remove the bread from the oven, and turn it out of the pan

onto a rack. Run a stick of butter over the top, if desired; this

will yield a soft, buttery crust. Cool completely before cutting;

wrap airtight and store for several days at room temperature.

Test your cheese

Check to see how well your cheese melts by putting a piece of it in the microwave for 10 seconds. Cheese that melts quickly will need to be cooked on medium to high heat for grilled cheese so the bread toasts and cheese melts. A cheese that is slow to melt will need to be cooked on low and longer for the perfect results. American cheese often is a popular choice because of the way it melts.

Switch up your spread

Butter is often the go-to to get that crispy outer bite on grilled cheese. However, mayonnaise spreads easily and browns very well. It also may add a depth of flavor that differs from butter.

Resist the urge to “squish”

Think twice about pressing down on the product during cooking. Otherwise you’ll end up with a flat, mushy grilled cheese sandwich and the cheese may run out of the sides unnecessarily.

Grilled cheese is a classic, simple recipe that’s made even better when prepared with the right technique.