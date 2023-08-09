It’s hard to believe summer is almost over. Just as you’ve gotten into a new summer routine, it’s time to start planning for back to school. Going from the laid-back summer routine to a rigid school schedule can be stressful for everyone in your home. Avoid some of that stress by planning ahead. Don’t wait until the weekend before school starts to make some changes. Here are some tips you can start now to help make the process smoother and more manageable:

Establish routines. Start gradually implementing regular routines a few weeks before school starts. Set consistent wake-up and bedtimes, mealtimes, and study schedules/learning activities (see below for ideas). Mealtimes can be critical for younger children. Reach out to school to find out when snack and lunch will be. Then try to get your child on this schedule. Easing into the school schedule will keep everyone from feeling shocked that first week of school. Encourage good sleep habits. As you’re changing your routine, remember how important sleep is. Adequate sleep is crucial for academic success. Establish a consistent bedtime routine that allows for enough sleep. Set limits on screen time before bed and create a calming environment in the bedroom. Be sure to give your child a few days, if not a full week, on the new school sleep schedule before the first day of school. This will keep everyone rested, happier, and less frantic the first few mornings back to school. Gradually reintroduce learning activities. Help your child ease into academic work by incorporating learning activities during the summer break. Encourage reading, writing, and problem-solving exercises to keep their skills sharp. Start small, 10-30 minutes, depending on their age. Then slowly increase the time and amount of work so they don’t feel overwhelmed when they are sitting in the classroom all day. Prepare in advance. Make a checklist of school supplies, uniforms, and any necessary paperwork or forms that will be needed for the first week of school. Shop for supplies early to avoid last-minute rush and stress. Sort, label, and pack everything ahead of time. Create a family calendar. Use a shared calendar or a planner to keep track of important dates, deadlines, and activities. Include school events, extracurricular activities, and family commitments to ensure everyone is on the same page. Address anxieties. Some children may feel anxious about going back to school. Encourage open communication and create a safe space for them to express their concerns. Validate their feelings and reassure them that their worries are normal. Share positive experiences from previous school years to alleviate their anxiety. You can get books about the first day of school for little ones. Many of their favorite characters can be found in books going off to school for the first time. Run through your routine: This can be helpful for everyone but most impactful for little ones – especially those going off to school for the first time. Practice your morning routine: get dressed, pack snacks and lunch. You can even go down to the bus stop or make the drive to school. This way your child knows what to expect. Discuss expectations. Talk to your child about their expectations and goals for the upcoming school year. Set realistic expectations together and discuss how they can achieve them. It’s essential to provide support and encouragement while also fostering independence and responsibility.

Starting early and going slowly will give you the best chances for success. Remember, each child is unique, and age is a factor in your planning. It’s important to tailor your approach to their individual needs. By implementing these tips, you can create a well-structured schedule that reduces stress for everyone in your home as you head back to school.

Vanessa Banks is Co-Founder of Kernel Creative Media and the marketing strategist for Sylvan Learning of Clifton Park and Albany. For more information, visit SylvanLearning.com.