KNOX – On Tuesday, August 8, at approximately 4:59 p.m. Albany County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area 106 Nature Center Way in the Town of Knox to check an unoccupied vehicle that had been parked in the area since Sunday evening.

Upon a registration check of the vehicle deputies learned the registered owner was reported missing to the Bethlehem Police Department on August 6.

After checking the area deputies located a 71-year-old Delmar woman who was unresponsive in Thompson Lake close to the shore line.

There are no signs of foul play and the case is still under investigation pending toxicology and an autopsy will be conducted on a later date.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.