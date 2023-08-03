DELMAR –The Town of Bethlehem keeps working through the summer heat to push forward the revised Delaware Avenue “Complete Streets” and Heath Farm projects.

Since the Complete Streets public comment period closed in early July, CHA Consulting, the town’s project consultant, has been preparing a summary report of the responses.

That report should be available to the public by mid-August.

When asked whether the public comments revealed a preference for any particular design presented at the town’s June 15 public meeting, Director of Planning Robert Leslie said he believes the design designated as Alternative 2A and the most extensive of the three is winning. That design includes installing a raised median at the Elsmere Avenue intersection, gateway treatments and a modified mid-block HAWK pedestrian crossing signal.

According to Leslie, after absorbing CHA’s summary report, the town’s next step will be to meet with New York State Department of Transportation representatives to review the three design alternatives.

“The NYS DOT has to approve any improvements because it is the owner of the road,” said Leslie. “We will listen to their concerns and thoughts.”

He said he expects that meeting to take place in late August.

“We will be speaking to the DOT about our ideas and goals for decreasing the travel speed and increasing pedestrian safety and pedestrian crossings across the road,” Leslie said. “We will talk to the DOT about our goals and then about the solutions.”

Heath Barn Project

Simultaneously, the town continues to move forward on the historic Heath Barn project. Town residents are invited to participate in a “story map” feedback survey available online at historicheathfarm.com.

The survey asks respondents to indicate preferences regarding proposed possible land uses for each of six focus areas on the 309 acre parcel located in Glenmont and Selkirk. The property was purchased by the town last year. Each section of the survey also allows respondents to provide additional comments. The survey closes on Aug. 31.

“The public has one more month to give their feedback on their vision for the property,” said Leslie.

The Town also continues to solicit applications for appointment to the 10-member Historic Heath Farm Advisory Committee that was established in June. According to a town publication, the committee will “provide community insights and technical guidance to help the town craft an overall vision for the properties and structures on the 307-acre Heath Farm properties, and help the town implement the actions and next steps necessary for achieving this vision.”

Leslie said by the time the committee is established and meets, the town will have the survey results, which will provide “a good start for them to think about plans for the property.”

