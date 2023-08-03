Craft and chat weekend

Break out your sewing, knitting needles and your coloring books. Beat the heat at the library on Saturday and/or Sunday, August 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. We’re looking forward to seeing what everyone is working on. Please register for one or both days this weekend. Space will be allowed for those who wish to leave projects set up overnight. Please note: Only the Community Room will be open on Sunday for this program. The Library is closed on Sunday during summer hours.

Summer Concerts

Bring a blanket or some lawn chairs and join us for free concerts on the library lawn this summer.

• The “Great Mutations” will be performing on Thursday, July 27. They write and perform melodic rock songs about love, work, and death.

• “As Iz” is an Albany area based one-man band, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Join Iz on Thursday, August 17.

• The “Kitty Rodeo” band rounds up roots rock, country and blues with an emphasis on the female perspective. Join them on Thursday, August 24. All concerts start at 6:30 p.m., and are family friendly.

Teens Care:

Sewing Sock Dolls

Teens can earn Community Service time while sewing a simple sock doll for a local charity. Students in grades 6-12 are invited to register online and then join us at 2:00 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4. All supplies are provided for this hand sewing project, no sewing experience is necessary.

Tiny Art

Paint a miniature masterpiece at home and join the Library’s Tiny Art Show. Register by August 7 to pick up a mini canvas and supplies. Return your art to the library by August 28. All returned art will be displayed in the glass display case at the library during the month of September. Open to adults and teens age 13+. Please register.