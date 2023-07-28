Recognizing the importance of wellness and community in every facet of their residents’ lives, LiveWell Communities has officially launched SpinneyLife, a lifestyle and wellness program which encourages and supports “55 and better” active adult residents to live their life to the fullest.

The Spinney at Van Dyke has always offered a robust lifestyle and wellness program to support residents, but with the revitalized SpinneyLife programming, residents will be presented with opportunities to explore different wellness-focused activities, assisting them in living their best life. Designed to help Spinney residents embrace their life to the fullest and modeled after the International Council of Active Aging (ICAA)’s Dimension of Wellness Program, the

SpinneyLife wellness program is tailored to support and engage our residents in meaningful and impactful ways to live their best life through 5 core concepts: Community, Environmental, Intellectual, Social, and Wellness.

A Balanced SpinneyLife involves experiencing all 5 core concepts, allowing residents to live well for years to come. The SpinneyLife slogan, “Welcome Home to Wellness”, furthers the approach Spinney staff applies to their everyday operations – current and future residents will continue to be welcomed home to the Spinney, with a renewed focus on living well. With 58 new cottages currently in development, The Spinney at Van Dyke is even more excited to be able to offer this lifestyle to more and more residents in the near future.

