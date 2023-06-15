A card as unique as you are

The library is now offering an assortment of print-on-demand library card styles that you can choose as your own – including a custom PRIDE card in honor of PRIDE month. All of our designs use your existing library card number and account information. Custom cards are only available to BCSD residents at this time.

If you already have a resident Bethlehem Public Library card and would like to update your card style, visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary..

Tech help at the library

Need a little hands-on tech help to make sense of your iPhone, iCloud or the Libby app? We have several sessions scheduled this month. Class size is limited to three people so you won’t get lost in the crowd. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Library closed

for Juneteenth

The library will be closed Monday, June 19, in honor of Juneteenth, a holiday that marks the day a Union regiment brought news to remote Texas that the Emancipation Proclamation had ended slavery – 2-1/2 years earlier. The day is typically celebrated with religious services, speeches, educational events, family gatherings, and festivals with music, food, and dancing.

Want to learn more about Juneteenth? Hoopla, one of our streaming digital services, has a collection of great books and movies to help kids learn more about the importance of Juneteenth and Emancipation – no wait required. Visit bit.ly/3hLDcRy to see what’s available.

Or find dozens of books and media about Juneteenth for all ages in our catalog. Visit catalog.uhls.org/iii/encore to start your search.

Peak park performances

Meet us at the park this summer for live entertainment featuring some of your favorite performers. The library has once again teamed up with Bethlehem Town Parks and Recreation to offer Thursdays in the Park, a family-friendly series every Thursday at 6 p.m. from June 15-August 17. This series is co-sponsored by Friends of Bethlehem Public Library and Friends of Bethlehem Parks and Recreation Department.

To kick things off on June 15, we have a last-minute substitution we are sure you’re going to love – The Puppet People will perform “The Elephant Child,” a contemporary adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale of how elephants got their long noses. The following week (June 22), get ready to kick up your heels with a musical performance by the Zydeco Revelators. Groove to some sweet Cajun accordion riffs backed by an electric guitar and a powerhouse rhythm section. On June 29, GB-Five will shake up South Bethlehem Park with their home-grown rock ’n’ roll. And that’s just the month of June!

Check out the rest of the summer lineup below:

July 7: One Heart Band, rock and reggae

July 13: Magician Ron Cain’s The Magic of Kindness

July 20: Jack and Steve Zucchini interactive concert

July 27: David Engel’s Pirate School: Swashbuckle Together

August 3: BCHS Cabaret Night

August 10: Andy the Music Man

(at Henry Hudson Park)

August 17: Red Dirt Highway

Shows take place on the special events lawn at Elm Avenue Park unless otherwise noted, with space available on a first-come basis. Visit bethlehem.librarycalendar.com for additional details.