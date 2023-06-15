Voorheesville History Walk

Join local history guide Dennis Ulion at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 17 for a trip down memory lane. Learn about how Voorheesville became what it is today. Please register. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes, as this walk is 2.2 miles and may take over 2 hours. Subject to rain cancellation. We will meet at St. Matthew’s overflow parking lot.

Full STEAM Ahead

All aboard! Come join the celebration at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 17, as the library continues the 2023 Library Expedition adventure with a train themed storytime and a variety of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math activity stations including a train inspired photo booth. For children ages 3– 2nd grade with caregivers and families. Please register.

Fiction Book Discussion

Join us for a discussion of “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 21. Please register online. Limited copies are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive.

SRP Kick-Off

Join us at the Clayton A. Bouton HS PAC at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 27 as Illusionist Leon Etienne kicks off our summer reading program in style. Leon Etienne has been wowing audiences around the world with his jaw-dropping, critically acclaimed hit show Magic Rocks! Come enjoy this family-friendly immersive experience featuring illusions, sleight of hand, and comedy. No registration needed.

Museum Passes

The library now offers over 25 different free passes for local museums and attractions, with lots of new additions added this year. Stop by or check our website for a full list. Call to reserve, and passes will be held for you, up to one hour.