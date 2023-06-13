LATHAM — Curtain Call Theatre will continue its presentation of “Grand Horizons” by Bess Wohl, directed by Matthew Morose, through June 25. The play opened on June 1 and is a supremely funny comedy of marital malaise, as well as an intimate look at the unpredictable and enduring nature of love.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm at 1 Jeanne Jugan Lane in Latham. Tickets are $30 each and may be purchased by credit card in advance, or by cash or credit card at the door.