DELMAR – A former SUNY Albany and current City of Newburgh police officer was arrested on Friday, June 9 and charged with raping and sexually assaulting a minor less than 13 in the Town of Bethlehem.

On June 1, State Police received information that an adult man had sexual contact with a child. The investigation determined that John Kyle B. Dizon, 23, of Cornwall reportedly had sexual contact with a child less than thirteen years old in April 2022 while in the town.

At that time, Dizon was employed as a Law Enforcement Officer for the State of New York University Police at SUNY Albany, and is no longer employed by the agency. At the time of arrest, he was actively employed as a law enforcement officer by the City of Newburgh Police Department in Orange County.

Dizon was arrested at State Police Middletown, Troop F and transported to Latham for processing. He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, criminal sexual act in the first degree, rape in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree, all felonies.

He was arraigned on June 10, 2023, at the Westerlo Town Court, where he was remanded to the Albany County jail without bail.

The City of Newburgh Police Department has been advised and has been entirely cooperative with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information related to this crime or you believe you may also be a victim, please contact State Police in Latham at 518-583-7000 or email [email protected]