DELMAR – The Memorial Day Parade will step off on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. from the American Legion Post 1040 on Poplar Drive and end with Ceremonies at the Veterans Memorial park on Delaware Avenue.

For those who wish to view the parade, line up along the route. It will proceed on the normal route of down Elsmere Avenue, turning right onto Kenwood Avenue, turning left onto Adams Place, turning right onto Adams Street, finally turning right onto Delaware Avenue.

At the conclusion of the parade, there will be the Annual Town Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park complete with wreath laying, rifle salute and taps, and flag raising.

The community will also honor two local veterans with the annual memorial ceremonies at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Route 396, South Bethlehem at the grave site of Frank Currey at 9:00 am and at Bethlehem Cemetery at the grave site of Nathaniel Adams Blanchard at 10:30 am.