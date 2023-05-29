ALBANY-Kathy Lanni, chief engagement officer at Broadview Federal Credit Union, left, and Barb Hess, right, recently retired chief administrative officer at Broadview Federal Credit Union, at the 2022 Go Red for Women Luncheon. Hess will receive the inaugural Lifestyle Change Award at the Capital Region Heart Walk on Sunday, June 4, at the Capital Region Heart Walk and Run at the W. Averell Harriman State Office Building Campus, 1220 Washington Ave., Albany. To be part of the Walk, visit CapitalRegionHeartWalk.org. Photo Provided