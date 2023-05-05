DELMAR – On Wednesday, April 26, the Bethlehem Central School District officially broke ground on a state-of-the-art synthetic turf field stadium at the high school. The project was approved by voters as part of the $40.7 million 2021 Facilities Improvement Project.

The field will be used for interscholastic play by the school’s soccer, lacrosse and field hockey teams and for physical education classes for grades 9-12.

The field’s stadium complex will include accessible bleachers for up to 1,000 spectators, a press box, a scoreboard, and a state-of-the-art lighting system.

The field and stadium are expected to be comple-ted sometime in the fall.

As part of the ground-breaking, administrators, coaches and teachers, student-athletes and members of the Board of Education celebrated the start of the project.