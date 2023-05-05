SCHENECTADY – Heroes gathered from across the (local) universe to participate in the annual Hero 5k for Autism on Sunday, April 30.

Runners assembled at Mohawk Harbor on Erie Boulevard in Schenectady to raise money for Autism Society Greater Hudson Region.

The race also celebrates the final day of Autism Acceptance Month.

Friends and families dusted off their superhero or anti-hero costumes for the race.

Costumes were not mandatory, but the participants were heroes for improving the lives of autistic individuals and families all over the Greater Hudson Region.

All proceeds will benefited organization which provides programs as well as referrals to partner organizations to fulfill the needs of individuals and families in 21 New York counties.

With over 100 runners there were plenty of heroic moments as each participant crossed the finish line. With the support of Spiderman and Captain America cheering them on smiles were not in short supply at this event. For further information visit asghr.org

Photos by Frank Gillen