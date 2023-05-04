Meet the candidates

Running for two open seats on the Board of Trustees this year are Caroline Brancatella and Mark Kissinger, both incumbents. On Wednesday, May 3, at 6 p.m., the library will hold A Meet the Candidates night, where the public will have a chance to get to know them a little better. The event will be filmed and available on the library’s YouTube channel.

Caroline

B. Brancatella

Brancatella has been on the board since 2017, and currently serves as its secretary. She is an attorney who lives in Delmar with her husband, daughter and two dogs.

She says that libraries today are being asked to take on a number of roles.

“Not only are they asked to provide traditional media access services, but to serve as community centers, professional resource centers, technology trainers, etc.,” she says. “While all of these are important, it can be challenging to find the right balance.”

She says she brings to the board strong communication skills, as well as an institutional knowledge of how it operates and understanding of the issue before it.

“I strive to assist the library through a period of transition, which includes adapting the services and infrastructure to meet the emerging needs and challenges of its community,” she adds.

Mark Kissinger

Kissinger says he brings years of problem solving experience to the board and is a good listener, working to bring people with disparate ideas together.

He has lived in Delmar for 26 years and has served on the Board of Trustees since 2013. He is currently serving as board president.

He says public libraries today are facing a number of important issues, including suppression of ideas and materials, and he stands ready to defend the First Amendment should those challenges reach Bethlehem Public Library.

Kissinger says his main goal is make the library better every day.

“I also work to support the staff so that the library can offer fresh new services and programs,” he adds. “I would also like to bring more people into the library.”

The budget

Bethlehem Public Library has a proposed budget of $4.73 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The levy portion of the budget comes in at about $4.4 million, a 2.18 percent increase over last year and within the state-mandated spending cap.

Bethlehem Central School District residents will vote on the budget Tuesday, May 16, from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. at Bethlehem Central High School.

For more information about the budget and to read the full profiles of the candidates, visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org

Friends Book Sale Fundraiser

Stock up on some new-to-you books and DVDs at the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library’s Pop-Up Book Sale on the library plaza Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For sale will be books and other materials that have been removed from the library collection and are in excellent condition.

Pricing is cash-only by suggested donation; the Friends will not be able to make change.

Enjoy some live music while you shop, with performers scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.