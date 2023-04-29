Man had no license,

3 DWI convictions, with a child in car

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police arrested an Albany man on three felony charges on Route 9W after reports say he was driving with no lights Tuesday, April 11 at approximately 9:36 p.m.

Officers stopped the black 2019 Ford and identified the driver as Kenjuan Green, 42, of Albany and that he had a dog and child in the back seat.

He was identified by his State ID and the officer observed Green to have bloodshot and watery eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device. At the police station he refused to provide a breath sample.

An investigation showed Green had three prior DWI convictions in the past 15 years and the child in the car was under 16 years old.

He was charged with felony DWI, felony aggravated DWI – child passenger and felony aggravated unlicensed operation. Additionally he was charged with two counts of misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation and acting in a manner to injure a child. Green was also ticketed for multiple traffic violations.

Green was arraigned by Bethlehem Judge Ryan Donovan and sent to the Albany County jail due to prior felony convictions.

Police also contacted Albany County Child Protective Services.

Third time for 2020 DWI

DELMAR – An Albany man was arrested on Tuesday, April 18 after he was brought to Bethlehem Town Court by Albany County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant from the Court.

Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, of Albany, was at the Albany County jail for another reason and found to have the warrant stemming from not showing up for court on a 2020 incident on Delaware Avenue.

This is the second bench warrant for Guaman-Bunay. He was arrested in May 2022 by Glenville police. At that time Guaman-Bunay was arraigned by Bethlehem Judge Andrew Kirby and released under the supervision of Albany County probation. He did not show up for his court date in June 2022 and another warrant was issued by the court.

The original arrest was on December 7, 2020 for DWI, unlicensed operation, drinking in a motor vehicle and parking on a highway.

On the most recent arrest, he was arraigned and released back to the sheriff’s department.

Chase on New Scotland ave reaches 95 mph

SLINGERLANDS – An 18-year old Troy man faces three misdemeanor charges and over 30 tickets for an incident that started on Delaware Avenue in Delmar on Saturday, April 8.

According to reports, at approximately 11:42 p.m. Bethlehem police observed two vehicles traveling westbound on Delaware Avenue and followed them to the bypass, when one of the vehicles, a silver 2010 Acura, sped up beyond the legal speed limit and made a turn onto Maher road.

The officer observed the driver then take a left turn onto New Scotland Avenue through a red light. The officer activated lights and siren and the Acura gained speed, passing two other cars at approximately 71 mph.

According to reports, at the intersection of McCormack Road the Acura passed through a solid red light traveling at 95 mph, which was confirmed by radar.

The officer cut off pursuit, but back on Delaware Avenue, another patrol unit equipped with a license plate reader passed in the opposite direction of the two cars and original patrol unit and recorded a plate number. The Acura did not have a front license plate and the plate did not match the make and model.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle on Par Circle. It was locked and the registration sticker and plate did not match the Acura. Officers located four individuals in the area and upon making contact, one of them said he was the driver and he was detained.

Upon inventorying the vehicle before towing it, police found 9mm bullets in the glove compartment.

The man was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment and unlawful fleeing a police officer, all misdemeanor. He was issued over 30 tickets for various violations including: speeding, red light violations, illegal signal, unsafe lane change, failure to keep right, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating without plates, window tinting violations and no insurance.

The man was given an appearance ticket and released.

Slingerlands man charged with more child porn

SLINGERLANDS – On Wednesday, April 18, State Police arrested Andrew Pegler, 35, of Slingerlands, on a warrant for ten additional counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a felony. The Superior Court Warrant was issued on April 7 as a result of an indictment.

Pegler was arrested at the Bethlehem Town Court and transported to SP Latham for processing. He was then sent to the Albany County jail.

He was originally charged with possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet in July, then charged with possessing stolen items from his neighbors, including items used to perpetrate the online crimes.

State Police arrested and charged Pegler on an additional charge of criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, on Tuesday, Aug. 30. An investigation by Bethlehem police revealed the thefts of items from various neighbors including: a Lenovo laptop, a passport, a driver’s license, wallet, multiple thumb drives and external storage devices, a laptop bag, and multiple pieces of women’s underwear. Details of that investigation and the items were turned over to State Police.

Pegler was charged on July 21 with possession of a sexual performance by a child and promoting a sexual performance by a child, both felonies, and obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

His arrest followed an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the execution of a search warrant at his residence.