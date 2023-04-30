Man charged with DWAI-Drugs in Village of Colonie

COLONIE – Colonie police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of New Karner Road and Central Avenue on Sunday, April 9 at approximately 12:50 a.m. and found the driver impaired and in possession of an illegal weapon.

Angadi Jones, 18, of Colonie was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of an illegal ammo clip, both felonies, and DWAI-drugs and drinking alcohol and smoking on a highway, both misdemeanors and ticketed for a safety glass violation.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and was arraigned the next morning in Colonie Town Court.

Felony DWI

LATHAM – On April 15 at about 8:47 p.m., State Police responded to a one-car crash in the area of Alternate Route 7. The driver was located walking a short distance from the crash and was identified as Christian Dongelewic, 51, of Troy.

He was transported to SP Latham, where he was arrested and processed for felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

While there, Dongelewic provided a breath sample that returned a 0.19 percent BAC. Further investigation discovered he has multiple previous DWI convictions in the last ten years. Dongelewic was issued tickets returnable to Colonie Town Court on May 10.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – State Police arrested a Brooklyn man on Saturday, April 8 for an outstanding warrant from Colonie Town Court.

I-Supreme Paige, 27, did not appear to face charges stemming from a January 23 incident in the town.

Paige was processed and arraigned.

Larceny at Target and felony

warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police were called to Target on Central Avenue on Saturday, April 8 at approximately 8:23 p.m. for a larceny in progress at the store, but found a woman was wanted.

When officers arrived they detained Latoya Fordham, 38, and after an investigation found she was wanted by Glenville police on a bench warrant for a felony charge.

Fordham was processed and turned over to Glenville police.

Assault charges after domestic incident

COLONIE – A 26-year-old Schenectady man was arrested on Wolf Road on Sunday, April 9 at approximately 3:55 a.m. after a domestic incident at the Red Roof Inn next door earlier in the night.

According to reports, Colonie police responded to the hotel and found that Abimeleck Powell was involved in a dispute and violated an order of protection. He fled on foot from the scene, which caused an injury to an officer, He was caught a short while later and taken into custody.

Powell was charged with assault with intent to cause injury to an officer, a felony, and resisting arrest and disobeying a court mandate, both misdemeanors, and ticketed as a pedestrian failing to walk facing traffic.

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Felony DWI

COLONIE-Colonie police observed a vehicle violate traffic laws and performed a traffic stop on Central Avenue on Monday, April 10 at approximately 1:09 a.m.

According to reports, when officers interviewed the driver, Tavinash Sookram, 39, of Schenectady, they found Sookram’s eyes to be bloodshot and glassy, he had slurred speech and observed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

He was taken into custody and after an investigation was found to have a prior DWI conviction.

Sookram was charged with felony DWI and ticketed for a red light violation, using an illegal signal and a seat belt violation.

He was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court. Sookram is scheduled back in court on Wednesday, April 24.

Man charged for Feb accident on Central Avenue

COLONIE – An 18-year-old Niskayuna man was arrested on Sunday, April 9 and faces charges stemming from a 4-car personal injury accident on Central Avenue on February 13.

Luke Parsram, at that time, sustained serious injuries in the crash and not able to respond to the police station.

Parsram was charged with assault – recklessly causing a serious injury with a weapon, a felony, and assault- recklessly causing a serious injury, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving, all misdemeanors. He was also ticketed for imprudent speed, failure to stay in a single lane and not giving half a road to traffic.

Parsram was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on May 5.

Grand larceny

COLONIE – A homeless man was transported from the Saratoga County jail on Monday, April 10 to Colonie police on an outstanding warrant for grand larceny.

Christopher Freeman, 40, was charged after an incident in November at Kohls on Central Avenue.

Freeman was processed and appeared before Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Outstanding warrant

GLENVILLE – US Marshals arrested a Schenectady man for not showing up for Albany County Court on Monday, April 10.

Timothy Lane, 50, was processed and sent to the Albany County jail to await an appearance later that day in county court.

Harassment and weapons charges

COLONIE – Colonie police arrested a 34-year-old Troy man on Monday, April 10 at approximately 3:59 p.m. after an earlier incident at the Sunoco Food Mart on Central Avenue.

Kareem Moody was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and menacing with a weapon, a misdemeanor, and harassment – physical contact, a violation in the incident.

He was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Target worker charged with grand larceny

COLONIE – A worker at the Target store on Central Avenue was charged with grand larceny, a felony, on Monday, April 10 after he allegedly gave away merchandise from the store without receiving payment in March.

According to reports, loss prevention employees interviewed Nathan Armah, 20, of Yonkers, while he was working at the store and contacted Colonie police.

Armah was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court for Wednesday, April 26.

Criminal mischief and assault

MENANDS – A village man was arrested Tuesday, April 11 after an investigation and signed charges related to an incident two days earlier at a nearby residence.

Colonie police charged Trevaughn Banks, 42, of Menands, with criminal mischief – damage to property, a felony, and criminal mischief – 4th degree and assault with intent to cause physical injury, both misdemeanors. He was processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Outside warrant

LATHAM – A Latham man was arrested by Colonie police at the Green Lantern Motel on Loudon Road on Tuesday, April 11 for an outstanding warrant.

Shawnte Williams, 38, had an active warrant from the Green County Sheriff’s Office for criminal sex act, a misdemeanor.

Williams was processed and released to the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Aggravated family offense

COLONIE – A 56-year-old Watervliet man was arrested by Colonie police on Tuesday, April 11 for an incident that happened two days prior at a Latham residence.

Brian Matwa was charged with criminal contempt – prior conviction and aggravated family offense, both felonies, and disobeying a court mandate, a misdemeanor.

He was processed and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Scheme to defraud

WILTON – Colonie police traveled to Saratoga County on Tuesday, April 11 to arrest a Mayfield man on fraud and larceny charges.

Anthony Bills, 51, was charged with scheme to defraud, a felony, and petit larceny. He was given an appearance ticket and released to Bethlehem police for an outstanding bench warrant issued by Bethlehem Town Court because he did not show up for court to answer a 2021 grand larceny charge.

According to reports, Bills was originally arrested in May 2021 for taking payment from a man to remove a tree and failed to do so. He was charged with grand larceny, a felony, and issued an appearance ticket at that time, but did not return to court.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and released under supervision of parole. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, April 18.

Bench warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Towers of Colonie for a call for service and found that a man there was wanted for not appearing in court.

Javel Grant, 27, had an outstanding warrant from October.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Bail Jumping

COLONIE – An Albany man was arrested by East Greenbush police on Tuesday, April 11 at the 7-Eleven on Exchange Street and found to have an outstanding warrant in Colonie.

Michael Celic, 35, was charged with bail jumping, a felony, and failing to appear in court, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Bail Jumping

COLONIE – Giovanny Mezastevens, 21, of Albany was charged with bail jumping, a felony, and failing to appear in court, a misdemeanor on Tuesday, April 11 for a September incident. He was held.

Fentanyl at county jail

COLONIE – An inmate at the Albany County jail was arrested for having drugs at the facility on March 27.

According to reports, Correction officers suspected that Mathew Seeloff, 35, of Colonie, was under the influence of drugs. Seeloff allegedly spit out a bag from his mouth and had other bags in his bed. The contents tested positive for fentanyl.

He was charged with possession of dangerous prison contraband, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Fight and warrant

NORTH GREENBUSH – A man arrested after a fight on Wednesday, April 12 was found to have a warrant for his arrest in Colonie. Colonie police picked up Julymar Gonzalez, 23, of Watervliet, transported him back and processed him on the warrant at the police station,

Gonzalez was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.