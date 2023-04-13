Friday fun

On Friday (April 14) at 10 a.m., all ages are invited to decorate a mini flowerpot. There will also be potting soil available and a “rainbow” of seeds from our seed library to plant in your pot, take home and then watch grow. Registration is required. Visit bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up. Stop by later that afternoon at 2 p.m. for a family-friendly screening of Disney’s latest action packed adventure romp “Strange World” (PG, 102 min.), featuring the legendary Clades as a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission.

Jazz it up

Back by popular demand, the Linda Brown Jazz Project quintet will present an hourlong concert Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. to celebrate April as Jazz Appreciation Month. This concert, which is free and appropriate for all ages, has been arranged by the Albany Musicians’ Association, Local 14 and sponsored by the Music Performance Trust Fund.

Go on an

expedition

The Upper Hudson Library Expedition has begun! Grab your friends and get ready for an epic road trip as you make your way to all 36 libraries in the system and learn about what makes each one so special. Get your map stamped at each location and earn prizes like stickers, car magnets, enamel pins and more when you reach certain milestones. We’ve even got something special for second-time 36ers.

The expedition lasts through the end of July. Maps are available at all UHLS libraries. Do you have what it takes to be a Library 36er? Don’t forget to use the hashtag #Library36er to share your adventure on social media. Details at uhls.org/expedition.

Seed library

in person

Seed packets can now be selected in-person at the Information Desk while supplies last. The online request portal is no longer available. Seed libraries like ours support sustainability and food security by allowing the community free access to the means of growing their own food.

The library at your doorstep

Books to People is a free library delivery service available to residents of the Bethlehem Central School District who are unable to visit the library because of a permanent or temporary medical condition.

The library van will deliver requests every two weeks, and pick up returns. You can request books, circulating magazines, DVDs, music CDs and audiobooks. To ask for this delivery service, visit our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org or contact the library Information Desk at (518) 439-9314.

In the right light

Borrow a ring light from the library for your next video conference or remote interview and you’ll be more than ready for your close up. Ring lights are designed to cast an even light on the subject, minimizing shadows and blemishes for a picture perfect image. They are ideal for portraits, selfies, live streaming, virtual meetings, and social media videos.

The library’s ring light setup includes everything you need to get started: light, stand, filter and accessories.

Search the library catalog at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org to request or borrow the ring light.