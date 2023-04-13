ALBANY– The City of Albany hosts the 75th Annual Albany Tulip Festival presented by Keybank on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 in Washington Park.

The Tulip Festival is Albany’s signature spring event featuring annual traditions rooted in the City’s rich Dutch heritage. The event includes nearly one hundred artisans selling their handmade crafts, a fine arts show, delicious food trucks, the KidZone family fun destination, three world-class live entertainment stages, a brand new wellness stage with free dance classes, and more than 248,000 tulips in 175 different varieties. It all takes place in historic Washington Park, the 81-acre “crown jewel” of the City.

Since Mayor Erastus Corning II read the first Tulip Festival Proclamation on May 14, 1949, the Mother’s Day weekend celebration has grown into one of the Northeast’s biggest and most beloved yearly events. Featuring area vendors, businesses, community organizations and original local artists on every stage, the Tulip Festival continues to honor Albany’s four centuries of history while looking ahead to its future. As always, this event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 518.434.2032, visit www.albanyevents.org or follow @AlbanyNYevents on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. #TulipFest75

Read on for the full schedule of events or view online at www.albanyevents.org.