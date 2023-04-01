Man arrested for

meth and cocaine

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police stopped a Mechanicville man on River Road on Saturday, March 18 for an expired inspection, but found more than that inside the car.

Officers observed an open container of Twisted Tea next to the driver, Tyler Pace, 31. Upon investigation, Pace had five suspensions on his license and was taken into custody.

While inventorying the vehicle before it was towed, officers found a bag containing multi-colored pills in the cup holder and a bag in the glove box with what was later determined to be cocaine.

Police also found a backpack in the back seat that contained a large quantity of small baggies and a scale.

At the police station, the 19.6 grams of multi-colored pills tested positive for methamphetamine. The cocaine weighed 1.34 grams.

Pace was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of cocaine, both felonies, and aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without a license, operating without an inspection and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Pace was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled back in court on Tuesday, April 18.

DWI on Delaware Avenue

DELMAR – On Saturday, March 18 a Bethlehem police patrol unit was stationary on Grosebeck Place and observed a 2008 Chevy Impala traveling at a high rate of speed. When the officer followed the car towards the four corners the vehicle crossed the center line and then pulled quickly into Stewarts and stopped behind the building.

When police pulled into the parking lot, they observed a man running into the store. The man, a 26-year-old from Westerlo, was located in the store.

Officers observed the man to have watery and bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. He was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and taken into custody.

At the police station, the man provided a breath sample that returned a .15 percent BAC. He was charged with DWI and circumventing an interlock device, both misdemeanors, and ticketed for speeding and driving left of pavement markings.

The man was issued tickets and released. He is scheduled to return to Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, April 4.

Two men in stolen car, impaired by drugs, parked in field

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to a suspicious person call on Kenwood Avenue on Saturday, March 18 at approximately 6:30 p.m. and found a Chevy Aveo parked in the middle of a field.

Upon reaching the car and found the occupants, Andrew Higgins, 23, of Plattsburgh and Tyler Henry, 24, of Schenectady, not knowing why they were in the field and how they got there. A DMV check on the car found that it was stolen out of the City of Albany. The two men were not able to answer simple questions or comply with commands. They were taken into custody.

An inventory of the vehicle found a crack pipe and syringe and tubes containing a substance. Henry was also wearing a large hunting knife.

Higgins and Henry were transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for evaluation and the medical staff determined Henry was under the influence of heroin. Higgins was admitted for evaluation.

After returning to the police station, Henry became unresponsive and had to return back to the hospital.

The two men were charged with conspiracy, a felony, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. Henry was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

They were issued appearance tickets for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, April 4.

Larceny and warrant at Walmart

GLENMONT – On Sunday, March 19 Bethlehem police responded to Walmart on Route 9w for a larceny in progress. When officers arrived the suspect entered the Petrol gas station across the highway and they eventually took Eric Bowens, 22, who is homeless, into custody.

Bowens had an outstanding warrant for burglary from the Town of Guilderland.

He was charged with petit larceny, processed on the warrant, and transported to meet Guilderland police.

Warrant during investigation

DELMAR – While Bethlehem police were interviewing Robin Spencer, 37, of Delmar for a larceny that occurred at Bruegger’s earlier in the day, they found he had an outstanding warrant.

Spencer was wanted by the Town of Schodack police department for aggravated harassment. He was transported to meet Schodack police.

Unwanted and warrant at Shoprite

SLINGERLANDS – A Brooklyn man, who was identified in two separate incidents the day before, was the subject of an unwanted person call to Bethlehem police on Wednesday, March 22 at Shoprite.

James Green, 37, was interviewed and officers found he had an outstanding warrant from Catskill police. He was taken into custody and driven to meet Catskill police on the Thruway.

Two men charged in Hilltown larceny

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police charged two Schenectady men after an investigation into a larceny of gold chains at Hilltown Jewelers.

According to reports, on Monday Feb. 27, Rajhear Evans, 24, walked into the store and asked to see gold rings and necklaces. While the clerk was getting the necklaces, Evans texted Alvin Williams, 28, to pick him up. Evans allegedly ran from the store with the necklaces around his neck and jumped into a BMW driven by Williams. The necklaces are valued at $20,000. Surveillance footage showed the car speeding away going the wrong way on an exit ramp.

Evans was arrested at his residence on March 9 with the help of his parole officer. Williams was arrested by Schenectady police on March 15 on its own arrest warrant and a parole violation and was turned over on the Bethlehem warrant at the Schenectady County Jail. One of the necklaces was recovered at the jail.

Both men were charged with grand larceny and conspiracy, both felonies. Evans was released on an appearance ticket and Williams was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and sent back to the Schenectady County jail with no bail because of prior felony convictions.