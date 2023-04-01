One location, three warrants in village

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a check a subject call on Monday, March 20 at a residence on Tattersall Lane in the Village and found three people were wanted.

Robert Shutter, 39, of Albany, was arrested on the warrant and petit larceny from an incident at LL Bean on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Stephen Gullotti, 38, who is homeless, had an outstanding warrant from out of town.

Michaela Smith, 27, of Colonie had an outstanding bench warrant from the Town of Colonie for not appearing for court in November.

They were arraigned by Colonie Town Judge David Green.

Shoplifting

incident leads to warrant arrest

COLONIE – An Albany woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday, March 21 after she was involved in a shoplifting incident from Five Below at Colonie Center.

Police found that Maureen Briggs, 42, had an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany police. She was processed and transported to meet Albany police.

Person annoying call lead to

trespass and warrant

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Dollar General on Central Avenue on Sunday, March 19 for a report of a person annoying others.

After a check, Carrie Desorbo, 44, of Albany, had a warrant for failing to appear from July. She was also charged with trespass, a violation. Under the direction of Town Judge David Green, Desorbo was issued an appearance ticket for Wednesday, April 5.

Burglary at

Cumberland Farms

COLONIE – A homeless man who was banned from Cumberland Farms was charged with Burglary, a felony, and petit larceny on Sunday, March 19 after he allegedly stole $22.66 worth of goods.

James Green, 37, was given an appearance ticket for Wednesday, March 29.

Warrant from Guilderland

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Central Ave on Sunday, March 19 at approximately 1:45 a.m. and found a woman, who was impaired by alcohol, and wanted by Guilderland police.

Megan Cabaniol, 24, was turned over to Guilderland police at the town line.

Fugitive from justice at Walmart

LATHAM – A Maine woman wanted in another state was arrested by Colonie police Friday, March 17 at Walmart.

Andrea Nematu, 22, of Scarborough, was in the store when apprehended and charged with possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor. It was determined that she was wanted in another state and processed on fugitive from another state on a warrant.

Nematu was sent to the Albany County jail on the warrant.

Gun charge at Red Roof Inn

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Wolf Road on Friday, March 17 for a welfare check at 8:05 a.m. and found a man to be in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Traevon Weaver, 32, of Selkirk was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a felony. He was processed and sent to the VA Hospital for evaluation.

Crash and

warrant

COLONIE – After a crash on Central Avenue on Wednesday, March 15 at 8:45 p.m., Colonie police a Watervliet woman on an outstanding warrant.

Sade Miller, 28, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe and was in a property-damage accident. A file check revealed she was wanted by the Watervliet police department and taken into custody.

She was turned over the Watervliet police.