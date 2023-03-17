DELMAR — ART invites our creative community to contribute sculptures to the “Fantastical Creatures” to be installed along the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail on Saturday, July 1.

The 2023 Summer Scavenger Hunt will begin on July 1 and continue through the month. Artwork will be installed by ART volunteers adjacent to the trail, affixed to benches, trees, guard rails and more.

Considerations regarding submissions should include the size, which can be the size of a softball and a beach ball; durability, to withstand the elements; and cost, artwork should be low cost to produce.

ART must approve submissions prior to artwork delivery and reserves the right to decline works that are physically unstable, could pose a risk to public safety, or could contain content not aligned with a general audience.

Artwork should be delivered to ART C/O Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy located at 425 Kenwood Ave, Delmar, between Thursday, June 1 and Thursday, June 15.

Please email questions to [email protected] or call Julie at 518-330-5598.