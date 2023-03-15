DELMAR — The Bethlehem Central School District is mourning the passing of staff member Dorothy Rhone, a longtime support staff employee who worked closely with students across the district. Rhone passed away on Friday, Mar. 3 following a long illness.

Rhone had been an employee of the school district for 16 years as a noon aide, a school bus attendant, and a school monitor in the high school Library Media Center.

“Dorothy Rhone was known for her work ethic and for her love of working with and getting to know students here at BC,” said Superintendent Jody Monroe. “More importantly, she was devoted to her family including her late husband, her children and several grandchildren. We extend our deepest condolences to them during this difficult time.”

In her role as a bus attendant with the Student Transportation Department, Rhone helped ensure students of all ages arrived at school and returned home safely every day since 2006. While she would work with different students as an attendant from year-to-year, Rhone was a fixture at the high school where she worked daily for several years in the high school library helping monitor students visiting the LMC during lunch periods.

Rhone worked at the high school in between her morning and afternoon bus runs.

The LMC staff at the high school said in the three hours she worked every day, Rhone had a huge impact.

“Everyone knew her as Dorothy,” said Library Media Specialist Kristy Eldeen. “She would come in early and it was hard to get her to leave. She knew the names of just about every student and said ‘hi’ to all of them. The students adored her and she will be deeply missed.”

School counselors are available for students or staff who may need assistance in processing this loss.