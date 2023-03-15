LATHAM — The series of committee meetings to develop North Colonie Central School District’s 2023-24 budget continued on Monday, March 20.

The district’s three major pillars continue to guide the work – Academic Excellence, Equity, and Social Emotional Health, she added. With a key question that needs to be asked:

“What if we help all students find and pursue their passions, give them the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to pursue their passions, and show them how their unique talents and gifts can contribute meaningfully to our society?” Superintendent Kathleen Skeals said.

The meeting was held in-person at the North Colonie Central District Office as well as live streamed (view recording). The first meeting served as an introductory overview. The topics addressed were: mission-focused budgeting; executive budget proposal; and property tax cap.

The remaining two committee meetings will be held at the same time and location and the public is invited to attend. The schedule of meetings continues on Monday, March 20, with Instructional Technology & Technology Equipment, Smart Schools Bond Act; followed by another meeting on Wednesday, March 29 for Staffing, Anticipated Building Enrollment, New Programs and Initiatives.

The location for upcoming meetings is subject to change and will be updated on both the Board of Education and Budget & Taxes web pages.

Additionally, the budget committee meeting on Monday, April 3, will be at 7 p.m., at Shaker Middle School and entails the proposed budget review, updated tax cap, property tax report card, approval of schedules. The board of education is expected to adopt the 2023-24 budget that evening as well. The formal hearing on the budget is May 3.

The 2023-24 Budget Vote will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 6 a.m.- 9 p.m., at the District Office, 91 Fiddlers Lane, Latham. We will continue to update our Budget & Taxes webpage in the coming days and weeks.