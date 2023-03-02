Are you looking for ways to help your little ones fall in love with learning? Look no further than the library, where we offer a variety of story times designed to encourage a lifelong passion for language and reading.

Our early literacy programs are perfect for children from birth to those entering kindergarten, focusing on five basic skills: talking, reading, writing, singing, and playing. And the best part? You get to create special moments with your child while helping them develop the skills they need to succeed in school and beyond.

We even have a special Sensory Story Time that combines traditional story time components with sensory elements ideal for children who would benefit from a more low-key gathering. This program is suitable for ages 2 and up with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com for dates and times.

Our Baby Bounce & Books story time features stories and songs that will keep you and your child moving. Designed for babies up to age 35 months and caregivers, this program takes place Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. You choose the time that works best for you!

Enjoy stories, songs and more with your child ages 0-6 at our Family Story Time, which is held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Family Story Time will also take place on Thursdays at 10 a.m. during the month of March.

Music and Movement returns in April, and will take place Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., outside on the Green, weather permitting. Get active with songs, dancing, learning and fun for ages 0-6 with caregiver.

Saturday Story Time is perfect for caregivers who are unavailable during the weekdays. This weekly program, featuring stories, songs and more for ages 0-6, takes place on Saturdays at 11 a.m.

Please note that all of our story times are open to children of all abilities, and no sign-up is required unless noted. But space is limited, so be sure to arrive promptly. And remember: when Bethlehem schools are closed or delayed, all story times are cancelled. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to search all of our upcoming story times. — Kristen Roberts

Level up your Google skills

Are you feeling confident in your ability to use Google search? Well, hold on to your hat, because there’s so much more to this powerful tool than meets the eye. We’re excited to invite you to our virtual Get More From Google class, happening on Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

During this in-depth session, we’ll explore all the different ways you can search on Google. That includes using the Advanced Search and Image Search functions, as well as some other tips and tricks that you might not be aware of yet.

If you’re ready to take your Google search skills to the next level, we’d love to have you join us. Go to bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up and reserve your spot.

All about Oscar

Is the upcoming Oscars ceremony your idea of must-see TV? Do movie premieres make you giddy? Do you know not only the Best Actor and Best Actress Academy Award winners from past years, but also who took home the statues for Best Cinematography and Foreign Language Film? Yes? Then we have a special movie-themed trivia night coming up that’s just for you!

Join us for an exciting Academy Awards themed Trivia Night Monday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m. Compete for bragging rights as an individual or team in a battle of wits.