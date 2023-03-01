DELMAR – Paul Joseph Richer, 88, A/K/A Peretz Yossel ben Moishe died Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home.

Son of Mose and Sara, Grandson of Rose and Sam, Grandson of Harry and Sara, Brother of Ted, Deanna and Tobie, Husband of Linda, Father of Marshall, Sefi, and Shana, Husband of Barbara, Wannabe Father of Geoff, Lisa, and Jacqui, Elective Father of Tammi, Tera, and Jen, Foster Father of Mark, Joel, Richard, Randy, Joanne, and Louis, Temporary Parent of Marc, Grandfather of Sam, Conrad, Peter, Joel, Trevor, Maya, Meghanne, Devin, Brennah, Jake, Morgan, Brady, and Peyton Grace.

He received Masters of Arts Degree from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota with Honors; and Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, Phi Beta Kappa, Associates Degree from Area Community College, Mason City, Iowa with High Honors. Additional Graduate Study in Educational Administration at State University College, New Paltz, New York, and Wisconsin State University, Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Dweller in Haverhill, Massachusetts; Mason City, Iowa; Iowa City, Iowa; Riceville, Iowa; Camp Chaffee, Arkansas, Fort Ord, California; Fort Slocum, New York City; Bamberg, Germany; Minneapolis, Minnesota; lIorin, Nigeria; Keffi, Nigeria; Awo-Omamma, Nigeria; Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; Dousman, Wisconsin; Isle of Tamara, Guinea; Guilderland, New York; Slingerlands, New York; New Paltz, New York; East Berne, New York; Delmar, New York.

Portrayer of Eddie Carbone, Cyrano de Bergerac, Salieri, Lear, Prospero, Dysart, Dodge, Jesse James, John Proctor, Victor Franz, Bill Starbuck, H.C. Curry, Father Rivard, Mr. Green, Morrie Schwarz, Henry II, Teach, Harold, James Hyland, General Fitzbuttress, Biff, Deeley, AI Lewis, Amundsen, Simon Darkway, Sir, Cauchon, Mr. Rice, Mr. Roberts, Thomas Mendip, Richard, Truscott, Drummond, Oswald, Sheridan Whiteside.

It began with Loyal and ended with Ralph.

He worked for KSMN, KRIB, the Mason City Globe-Gazette, the U.S. Army, the University of Minnesota, the Government of Northern Nigeria, Queen Elizabeth School, lIorin; Government College, Keffi; the United World Federalists, Community Grammar School, Awo-Omamma; Oconomowoc (Wisconsin) High School, Kettle Moraine (Wisconsin) High School, Lad Lake, Halco Mining Company, the Albany Home for Children, Parsons Child and Family Center, the Anderson School, Hudson Valley Consultation Services, the Valley School, the K.I.D.S program at Kenwood Day Care Center, St. Colman’s, In Flight, Leake and Watts, New York State Department of Social Services, New York State Commission on Quality of Care for the Developmentally Disabled, Habitat for Humanity, the Troy Rehabilitation and Improvement Program.

He gave himself away, and, in return was showered with grace and blessings.

A Celebration of Paul’s life will be held on Saturday, March 18 at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 5 p.m. with a time of sharing taking place at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to World Central Kitchen, 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, 7th Floor, Washington, DC 20001 (wck.org) and Albany Fund for Education, PO Box 3110, Albany, NY 12203 (albanyfundforeducation.org).