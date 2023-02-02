Incorporated April 2, 1841, Albany Rural Cemetery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and represents one of the earliest and grandest examples of the rural cemetery movement in America.

A 467-acre parkland with 35 miles of pathways, it is a nature preserve, open-air art museum, architectural primer, history classroom, and genealogy archive. Join us at the library Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. as UAlbany Professor Emeritus John S. Pipkin discusses its cultural and historical importance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Pipkin’s research interests include urban design, urban planning, architectural symbolism, social geography, landscape history and public space. He is a member of Washington Park Conservancy and is on the Board of Albany Rural Cemetery.

This series of historical talks is presented through a partnership with the Town of Bethlehem Historical Association, a not-for-profit organization that brings in distinguished local speakers on a variety of topics designed to stimulate an appreciation of our historic heritage.

Registration is not required, but is advised due to limited seating. Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com/sign up.

Still some story

time kits left

The library still has some early literacy kits available for families with children up to age 5. These kits include special story time goodies like a book, egg shaker, scarf, bubbles, snack containers and more and are co-sponsored by the Friends of Bethlehem Public Library.

Enjoy some fun-filled learning time when you pair these kits with our Storytime Online collection here: www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/storytime-online-activities.

Story time kits are available to families in the Bethlehem Central School District. One kit per family. Sign up at bethlehempubliclibrary.org/take-home-activity-kits.

Hoopla’s Best of 2022

Looking for even more Best of 2022 collections? Hoopla, our all-in-one digital service that allows you to instantly borrow audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies and TV, has released its list of most downloaded items. Check it out at www.hoopladigital.com/collection/17338.

Haven’t heard of Hoopla? There are a couple of things that make it stand out. First, there are no wait times – even on popular new releases. Second, the Hoopla catalog greatly expands the library’s selection of graphic novels and comics – a genre that continues to grow in popularity.

— Kristen Roberts