The Colonie Library is partnering with Inclusible to host a series of game events for adults of all ages and abilities.

Inclusible is a local business whose motto is Building Communities Through Play. All adults are invited to come to play with friends (new and old) or be a partner to someone who needs support.

The library will have card games, board games, puzzles and more! Beginners are welcome! This is a disability/neuro-diverse friendly event and groups are welcome.

Please register at http://libr.info/Inclusible

Share the Love!

Put a smile on a senior’s face, all it takes is a handmade Valentine’s Day card! Stop in the library this week to create a personal greeting, and we will deliver it to a senior living in a local nursing home.

LEGO Club!

Love LEGOs? We do, too!

We have a vast collection of LEGOs for you to build with! Your finished piece will be on display in the Children’s Room for a whole week! Come build with us in the Stedman Room and show off your skills on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 4 to 5 p.m.

Supereaders Book Club

Join us on Thursday, Feb. 2 with your kindergarten or 1st-grade student in the Stedman Room for a special parent/child book club from 6 to 7 p.m.. After registering, you will receive an email to stop in to pick up your picture book to share with your child.

Friends of the Library Fundraiser

Support the Friends of the Library this week by purchasing a heart.

Stay & Play

Here’s a chance to stay and play with your little one on Friday, Feb. 3, from 10:15 to 11 a.m.! This is a 45-minute session for toddlers up to 36 months. We’ll move to music, play with toys, and make new friends!

Got Pride? We do!

We’ll be making Heartstopper leaves and decorating the Cube on Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 5 p.m.

Stay and Stitch

Adults and teens are encouraged to stay, stitch and socialize on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.! Bring your own fiber project to work on while you relax and chat.