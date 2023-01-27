DELMAR — Congratulations to 2023 BCMS Spelling Bee champion Jacob Cronce and runner-up Maira Braddock.

The two students topped a field of 28 competitors from Grades 6 through 8, working their way through a total of 210 words. Cronce, an eigth grader, emerged as the school’s top speller. Maira Braddock, a sixth grader, was runner-up.

The school spelling bee champion qualifies to compete in the Capital Region Spelling Bee. The regional bee is part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, a program whose purpose is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them throughout their lives.

Cronce will compete in the Capital District Spelling Bee later this year.