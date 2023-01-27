Much ado has been covered over the Pandora’s Box which is ChatGPT.

The artificial intelligence chatbox launched by OpenAI last November has entertained millions with its uncanny ability to draft compositions. Poems, news articles, computer code — you name it. It does it.

The website, when it’s not inundated by traffic, allows you to type in a statement before ChatGPT, short for Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, proceeds with a response. The program takes a second or two to scrape the internet and then compose an articulate answer.

Pundits have squared up to say the technology will usher in a new industrial revolution, while others believe it will destroy career paths in marketing and media.

Despite issues over its common inaccuracies, school districts have predictably banned its use in academic papers. The mistakes it produces often correlate with the quality of information, or lack thereof, on the internet. Ask questions regarding a specific, and popular, topic and you may be surprised by what you see.

With a promise that answers will improve over time, its potential has already been measured. According to an article published earlier this month in Insider magazine, OpenAi was valued at $29 billion at the time ChatGPT launched.

Last week, I asked it to write about our music scene in the style of William Shakespeare.