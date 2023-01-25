Go on a road trip to Boston with the Friends this spring! Follow the Freedom Trail, shop till you drop, visit the aquarium or go on a whale watching tour. The Friends will get you there and back, but what you do is up to you.

The Friends of Bethlehem Public Library are sponsoring a bus trip to Boston on Saturday, April 22. The bus will leave from CDTA’s Delaware Avenue park-and-ride lot in Elsmere next to Warbler’s Brewery at 7:30 a.m., with boarding beginning at 7 a.m. Spend the day in Boston and depart at 6 p.m. The aquarium on Milk Street is the arrival and departure point in Boston.

The cost is $45 for Friends of Bethlehem Public Library members and $50 for nonmembers. For more information, please call (no texts) Patty Caporta at (518) 439-1328. Reserve your spot today by downloading the form at bit.ly/3kkUY3W and sending a check to the Friends at the following address: Friends trip to Boston, c/o Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar NY 12054.

Your check is your reservation; there are no refunds unless your seat is sold in advance of the trip.

Volunteering

Volunteers are an important part of our library family and have helped with everything from Braille labeling to local history digitization. Our teen volunteers can earn important service credits by helping out during summer programs and other library activities.

Would you like to volunteer at the library? Opportunities are available for adults and teens in grades 6 and up. We strive to match potential volunteers with jobs and projects in line with their abilities and interests. Visit

www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/about-us/volunteer-opportunities to fill out an online volunteer application that will let us know more about the opportunities that interest you.

What if?

Our next author talk Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m. is sure to be the most fun-filled hour of the day as we chat online with Randall Munroe about his new book “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.”

The millions of people around the world who read and loved “What If?” still have questions, and those questions are getting stranger. Thank goodness xkcd creator Munroe is here to help. Planning to ride a fire pole from the moon back to Earth? The hardest part is sticking the landing. Hoping to cool the atmosphere by opening everyone’s freezer door at the same time?

Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

— Kristen Roberts