Happier in 2023

Join us in person or virtually on a year-long journey as we explore ways to have a happier 2023 on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

We’ll use materials from happiness guru Gretchen Rubin’s Happiness Project course. There are 12 monthly themes and we’ll explore one per month. Attending each month is not required to participate.

February’s theme is Energy! How can you bring more energy into your life? Research shows that being happy energizes you, and at the same time, having more energy makes it easier for you to engage in activities—such as socializing and exercise—that boost happiness. For adults and teens, registration is required.

Fiber Arts Meetup

Do you love fiber arts? Knitting, crocheting, weaving, or anything with yarn? Come hang out with fellow fiber art crafters, meet new people and work on your own projects. Join us on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday Movie

Join us as we feature “Respect” as our Wednesday Movie showcase on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m.

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career — from a child singing in her father’s church choir to her international superstardom — it’s the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.

Feel free to bring a friend, a comfortable chair, and a snack! Register today to reserve your spot.

— Carol Melewski