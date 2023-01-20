Weather-related flight delays or cancellations are often the cause of much frustration. However, one timely storm nearly 80 years might just have paved the way for a beloved beverage.

In 1943, Joe Sheridan was working as a chef at the Shannon Airport in Ireland. According to the Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum, on one fateful night, a flight bound for Newfoundland was forced to return to the airport in Foynes due to inclement weather. Sheridan was called back to work that night and asked to create a warm beverage for the suddenly stranded passengers. Quick on his feet, Sheridan brewed some coffee but decided to add a little whiskey. Asked if the beverage was Brazilian coffee, Sheridan shook his head before indicating his newly minted creation was “Irish coffee.” And thus a legendary beverage was born.

This recipe, courtesy of the Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum, can be great for anyone who wants warm up with their own batch of Irish coffee at home.