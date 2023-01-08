GUILDERLAND – State Police make an arrest following the investigation of a fire on a Thruway rest area.

State Police arrested Nyri S. Baird, 19, of Guilderland, on Wednesday, Dec 28 for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, Arson in the Fifth Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, and Reckless Endangerment of Property.

On November 12, 2022, at about 8:10 p.m. State Police responded to the report of a fire at the Guilderland Travel Plaza on the Thruway in Guilderland. The investigation determined Baird had intentionally set the fire. Baird was working at the McDonald’s at the location at the time of the fire.

Baird surrendered himself to SP Guilderland and was processed. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Guilderland Town Court on January 12.

Tinted windows, suspended

license, warrant arrest

DELMAR – Bethlehem police stopped a white 2017 Mercedes Benz 180 on Delaware Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 24 at approximately 12:04 a.m. for having excessively tinted side windows. Upon running a DMV check on the vehicle, officers found that the registration on the car was suspended due to an insurance lapse and also found that the driver, Camesha Hill, 47, of Albany was wanted by police.

Hill was wanted on a warrant from the Guilderland police department. She was given an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and is scheduled to appear on January 10. Hill was then transferred to Guilderland police on the warrant.

Larceny at Hannaford and warrant arrest

DELMAR – Bethlehem police responded to Hannaford on Delaware Avenue on Monday, Dec 26 at 4:06 p.m. for a report of a larceny in progress.

When officers arrived, asset protection employees explained that they stopped a man leaving the store with merchandise he did not pay for. The man, Joseph Barba, 41, who is homeless, was known to the employees from prior incidents.

Officers located Barba a short time later at the McDonalds on Delaware Avenue.

Upon interviewing him, they found he had a needle in his pocket and concealed the stolen merchandise in the dumpster behind the restaurant.

An identification check found that Barba had an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany and they agreed to take him. He was processed at the police station for petit larceny and given an appearance ticket. Barba was transported to meet Albany police.

Criminal contempt and assault in Voorheesville

VOORHEESVILLE – On Tuesday, Dec 20 at about 11:16 p.m. State Police responded to a home in the village for the report of a physical domestic dispute. The investigation determined Shauna M. Broadbent, 31, of Voorheesville, engaged in a verbal confrontation with the victim.

During the argument, she struck the victim with her hand. After EMS evaluation, the victim refused transportation to the hospital.

All this occurred while an active order of protection was in place, protecting the victim from Broadbent.

Broadbent was transported to the New Scotland barracks for processing. She was arraigned at the Westerlo Town Court and was released under the supervision of the Albany County Probation Department.

Erratic driving and DWI on Thruway

SELKIRK – On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at approximately 6:00 p.m., State Police were advised to be on the lookout for a tan pickup truck driving erratically on the NYS Thruway in the town of Bethlehem. Troopers located and stopped the vehicle after observing multiple vehicle and traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Fort Plain man, was found to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Albany, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.14 percent. He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor

The man was turned over to a sober third party and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Bethlehem Town Court on January 17.

DWI and drug charges

GLENMONT – State Police located a vehicle pulled over onto the right shoulder of the NYS Thruway in the town of Bethlehem on Saturday, Dec. 24 at approximately 5:35 a.m. Upon approaching the vehicle, Troopers observed a male driver asleep at the wheel.

Further investigation determined the driver, a 48-year-old Biloxi, Miss. man, was intoxicated and in possession of multiple glass smoking devices containing narcotic residue. The man was taken into custody, transported and processed at the State Police Albany barracks, where he refused to submit to a chemical test.

He was charged with DWI and 3 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors. The man was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Bethlehem Town Court on January 17.