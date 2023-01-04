SLINGERLANDS — Roux, the New American Restaurant that first opened its doors to the Vista Technology Park eight years ago, is vacating its dining room to be replaced by a familiar neighbor from down the street.

Angela Carkner, the eatery’s general manager, thanked the community who supported the restaurant through the lean months defined by a raging pandemic and beyond.

“Thank you so much for all of the love and support that you showed to us and the Roux Crew,” she shared in an online statement announcing the restaurant’s closing. “We couldn’t have done it without you. Navigating a restaurant during COVID was one of the craziest things I have ever done, but thanks to all of you, we were able to pull through. This is an incredible community of great people and families.

“We will miss being a part of it.”

The popular dining room will not be vacant long. A day after Carnker’s announced closing, Bellini’s shared news with its customers that it would be closing its Slingerlands location with the intent to move. Patrons who ordered from the eatery’s popular Dinner Tuesday received the news from a flier.

“We are excited to announce that Bellini’s Slingerlands will be relocating to our new location at 10 Vista Blvd, Slingerlands (right around the corner!) and hope to be open by early Spring 2023.”

The Bellini’s staff took orders from its New Scotland Road location for the last time last night on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Bellini’s has been a fixture at the former Price Chopper Plaza strip mall for the last 21 years. The restaurant, however, has a history that runs longer than that. Its recipes from Anthony Marrello run more than 60 years and have expanded into both Slingerlands and Latham over the years.

Bellini’s expects to reopen in the new location next spring. Roux customers still holding gift certificates, can visit Belt Line 3 at 340 Hamilton Street in Albany. For reimbursement, visit [email protected]