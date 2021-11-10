DELMAR – Holiday shopping took a twist tonight at the four corners in Bethlehem when a pickup truck backed through a local business.

According to Bethlehem police, at 5:42 p.m. the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado driven by an 89-year-old Prattsville man traveling southbound on Kenwood Ave. approaching the light realized he could not make the right-hand turn on to Delaware Ave. He stopped and put the truck in reverse to back up, but his foot slipped from the brake to the accelerator. The vehicle crossed the northbound lane and over the curb and crashed through one of the front windows of The 5th Corner store at 395 Kenwood Ave.

No one was injured in the store or the vehicle, but the store did sustain heavy damage.

Bethlehem Police was assisted by Delmar and Slingerlands Fire Departments,

Albany County Paramedics, Delmar Bethlehem EMS, Bethlehem Code enforcement and highway departments.

The 5 Corners just opened earlier this fall.

The driver was ticketed for crash and issued a summons.

Spotlight Photos by Michael Hallisey and Thomas Heffernan, Sr.

