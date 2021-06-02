BETHLEHEM – A head-on collision on River Rd (Rt 144) in Glenmont claimed the life of a Hannacroix man Wed afternoon.

According to Bethlehem Police, Gerard Carter, 60 was traveling southbound in the area of 822 River Rd when his car collided with a pickup truck operated by Brandon Littlejohn, 26 of Troy.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene by the Albany County Coroner and Littlejohn was transported to Albany Medical Center. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Town of Bethlehem Police Department was assisted by members of the Selkirk Fire Department, Elsmere Fire Department, Slingerlands Fire Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Department Paramedics, Delmar-Bethlehem EMS, and New York State Department of Transportation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Spotlight News photos by Tom Heffernan Sr.

