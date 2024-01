Blaise Debris opening for Dmitri Wyld at No Fun in Troy, NY, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Cristov and Brett of The Dionysus Effect, opening for Blaise Debris, and Dmitri Wyld at No Fun in Troy, NY, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Music fans dancing and listening to Blaise Debris open for Dmitri Wyld at No Fun in Troy, NY, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.