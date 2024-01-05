ALBANY — New York State’s annual commemoration and tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is asking New Yorkers: What does it truly mean to have change start with you?

“This year for a theme, we went with the pillars, which align with The King Center’s national theme, which is ‘It Starts with Me: Shifting the Cultural Climate Through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence’,” said Georgina Parsons, Office of General Services’ (OGS) Associate Commissioner for Communications and Media.

In this year’s annual tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. King, New York State is celebrating the people and organizations across New York State who embody the principles and pillars of Dr. King’s philosophies. The public is invited to attend the special “NYS Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” screening on Monday, January 8, at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center.

Hosted by Spectrum News Morning News Anchor Tamani Wooley, the one-hour tribute to Dr. King showcases people and organizations from across New York State that embody the principles of one of America’s most significant leaders for social justice, freedom, and equality.

“The 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Observance is an opportunity to honor his life and legacy and the transformative impact he had on communities across New York State,” said NYS OGS Commissioner Jeanette Moy. “In this year’s tribute, we are proud to highlight individuals and organizations, from Brooklyn to Buffalo, that best exemplify Dr. King’s teachings through their charitable programs and actions.”

The program is designed around the perspectives of New Yorkers across the state. “We try to get people throughout the state to represent how King’s principles and legacy are in everyday New Yorkers,” said Parsons. “I feel like right now, the program is showing how New York State and the people of New York are working in tandem to live up to King’s legacy.”

With a performance by the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers, an Ithaca group that works to preserve the legacy of African-American spirituals and Dorothy Cotton, it shines a spotlight on Dorothy Cotton, who played a pivotal role in the Civil Rights movement.

The program will also feature a profile of the work of photographer and civil rights leader Corky Lee, who took photos of the prominent and powerful movements that were happening around that time. There will also be inspiring performances from groups across the state, including SUNY Binghamton arts program students and the 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ensemble.

The film will highlight the work of LevelUP, a workforce advancement initiative launched by the Brooklyn Public Library. To help Black women advance professionally, it furthers education on making change, building wealth, and pivoting to new career goals.

The film calls attention to The Gathering for Justice, the social justice organization founded by the late Harry Belafonte. “It’s then and now,” reflected Parsons. “It’s what it means to give yourself and pass the baton on from one generation to the next.”

“This film shows what equity looks like and what it means. Especially when you hear the words of what Harry Belafonte did and the words from the youth in My Brother’s Keeper. You can see that it may seem as if we’ve lost our way and forgotten about it, but this is reassuring,” she added.

The program will also have a special Martin Luther King, Jr. Day message from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. “I am proud to join Governor Hochul in inviting New Yorkers to share in this celebration by viewing this program, and I hope that it inspires all of us to continuously strive for a more just and equitable society with each of our daily actions,” said Moy.

At the screening, there is a panel where there will be a discussion of Dr. King’s principles and how to get involved. “There is also a call to action this year: working with nonprofits to provide places to volunteer,” said Parsons.

Combining education with the call to action is essential to continuing Dr. King’s legacy of fighting what he called the Triple Evils: poverty, racism, and militarism. New York State holds several service-related programs each year to achieve Dr. King’s ultimate vision of the Beloved Community: a community where everyone is cared for without poverty, hunger, or hate.

Programs include the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Statewide Food Drive, which started on December 4, 2023, and will end on February 9, 2024. “If you can’t get food, your basic needs are not met,” emphasized Parsons.

In addition, programs include the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Statewide Book Drive and the 24th annual Dr. King Career Fair, held on Thursday, April 4, 2024. “Education was also one of his big pieces,” noted Parsons.

The New York State Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Student Fine Arts and Essay Exhibition features submissions from K–12 students throughout the state inspired by Dr. King’s Six Principles of Nonviolence and will be virtually accessible from January 15 to February 29. “Come out and bring your kids,” encouraged Parsons regarding the event.

“The work is still being done, and it’s not being done in one way,” she said. “You can do the work, whether it’s serving food at a pantry or teaching kids or helping women empower themselves; you’re still doing Dr. King’s work.”

“We celebrate every year, finding new and innovative ways to honor the people who came before us and paved the way,” she added.

‘New York State Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’ can be viewed on PBS stations statewide and online at empirestateplaza.ny.gov/nyking on January 16. For NY PBS member station program updates and additional information, visit empirestateplaza.ny.gov/nyking or @NYS_OGS on Facebook and X, formally known as Twitter.

This story was featured on page 12 of the January 3rd, 2024 print edition of the Spot518