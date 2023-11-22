COLONIE – Ballston Lake resident and illustrator Ottavia Huang’s solo exhibition “People and Places” opened Friday, Nov. 3, at Arlene’s Artist Materials in Colonie. The show, on view through Dec. 1, reflects on the essence, emotions and precious moments of the places Huang has traveled to through her scenic illustrations.

Huang will also be a vendor at Arlene’s Holiday Maker’s Market on Saturday, Nov. 25. Artist and friend Lisa Donnini praised Huang for what she has done for the artist community through teaching, exhibitions, murals, plein air painting meet-ups, and her current artist residency at Arlene’s which she has been at for a year.

Huang said the residency presents a unique opportunity to focus on her art and connect with fellow artists and the local art community. It allows her to surround herself in a supportive environment and provides a dedicated studio space and access to a wide range of art supplies. She said she is grateful to Arlene’s for generously providing the space and resources that allow her to experiment, develop her art, and bring her creations to her community.

What does the exhibit include?

The subjects of “People and Places” include landscapes, urban scapes, rural areas and small moments in everyday life in Huang’s preferred media of watercolor and ink.

Huang’s current sketches reflect her exploration of Upstate New York, her new home. Huang was born in Indonesia and spent over a decade studying and working on art in Taiwan before coming to the United States and settling in Ballston Lake, where she runs her art studio.

Growing up, Huang enjoyed drawing and doodling but her exploration into the arts began after she moved to the Capital Region.

What interests Ottavia?

Ottavia’s focus at the moment stems from her urban and natural landscapes where she seeks to not only capture the location’s physicality but the emotions it evokes. She paints her landscapes using light, transparent colors and simple lines in her work to convey a message of peace and tranquility when surrounding oneself in nature’s beauty.

“I’m particularly drawn to the connections and emotions that unfold, whether they’re between friends, loved ones, or the tender moments we share with our furry friends. These elements are a significant part of my artistic journey, and I seek to convey the essence of these connections in my sketches,” Huang said. “It’s my hope that when people view my art, they will not only see these subjects but also feel the serenity and emotional depth I’ve tried to capture in each piece.”

Visitors can enter Arlene’s during business hours to view Huang’s work, which is also available for sale.

Reaction to Artist Residency

Huang said she is appreciative of the friendships, mentorship and the embrace of local artists who have welcomed her into their sphere and helped make her artistic journey in the Capital Region wonderful.

While at Arlene’s, Huang has had the opportunity to study art up close, explore new methods, and absorb fresh artistic perspectives to help enrich her own artistic path.

“I am eager to share my artistic journey with others and become a mentor, all while learning from fellow artists in a collaborative setting,” Huang said. “This program fosters a creative exchange and allows me to connect with and learn about the creative processes of other artists.”

Where can you check out Ottavia’s Art?

“People and Places” is currently on view at Arlene’s Artist Materials, located at 57 Fuller Road in Albany. The shop is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors can learn more about the exhibit and the shop online at www.arlenesartist.com.

Interested supporters can check out Huang’s art on Instagram and Facebook at @ms.otter.studio (www.instagram.com/ms.otter.studio) where she regularly shares new sketches, her creative process, and updates about events. She can also be reached through direct message or through email: [email protected] for inquiries.