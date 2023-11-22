To the Editor,

On November 2, 2023, the two historic New York Central electric locomotives that have languished on Beacon Island in Glenmont were finally removed for eventual shipment to the Danbury Railway Museum.

This task could not have occurred with the help and support of many local people and firms in the Albany area. Paul Marsh of Glenmont and I worked together for about 10 years on the project and were recently joined by David Pickett of Valatie. A huge thanks to both of them. Henry Posner III of Pittsburgh, PA is a supporter of the project, helping with financing and providing key contacts and guidance. Dennis Daugherty was our consultant who was present during the lift, providing years of experience to the project.

Thanks also to everyone we dealt with at the Port of Albany who have been very supportive and patient as we tried to find a workable and affordable removal plan. Hudson Meridian, Gilbane and Labella Associates at various times were responsible for the site. They had deadlines to meet and made sure we knew about them and worked with us in finding solutions to remove the locomotives.

When The Port announced plans to develop the site, we were fortunate to be introduced to Dagen Trucking who in turn introduced us to Flach Rigging. Over the last couple of years, there were a number of scenarios we explored to remove the locomotives. Dagen and Flach always made themselves available to come out and offer their ideas. They took a real interest in the project and I am very happy they were part of the removal process. Their expertise was needed on November 2nd and they came through for us.

The next stop is relocating the locomotives to the Danbury Railway Museum where they will be restored and can tell the story of how GE and American Locomotive Company of Schenectady combined their resources to make electric trains possible for use into New York City’s Grand Central Terminal.

Stan Madyda

Project Manager, DRM